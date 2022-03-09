The 95 Zambians who were evacuated from Ukraine after the Russian invasion have arrived back home.

The Zambians mostly students touched down Tuesday night at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and were deceived by Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and other government officials.

“I am so pleased to announce the arrival of the first students to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland. The students arrived safely this evening,” Mr. Kakubo announced on Facebook

“As previously advised, local Covid rules will be followed so the students will be in quarantine for 48 Hours before they are allowed to join their families, during this time they will also undergo counseling,” he said.

Mr Kakubo thanked Zambians for the patience exhibited and said the nation will be updated on the remaining few students.