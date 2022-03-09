The Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, has called on Zambians to adhere to the decorum and dignity required of the National Anthem as provided for in the law.

In a statement released to the media, Ms. Kasanda, who is also the Government Chief Spokesperson said that the National Anthem is not an ordinary song as the law prescribes how it is supposed to be sung.

In addition to singling out journalists’ behavior at public events, Ms. Kasanda said that the government will no longer tolerate situations where some people are seen walking about or wearing caps while others are on cellphones when the National Anthem is being sung.

STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Zambian National Anthem is established by the National Anthem Act No. 40 of 1973 and as amended by Act No. 13 of 1994, Chapter 7 of the laws of Zambia.

It is an important symbol of nationhood, freedom, and independence which was attained at great sacrifice by the freedom fighters.

The national anthem binds the country together, promotes unity and nationhood under the spirit of ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’

It is also a reminder of the posterity of where the country is coming from and the need to sustain the unity of purpose in building a united and prosperous Zambia.

The National Anthem is not an ordinary song as the law prescribes how it is supposed to be sung. Section 3 of the National Anthem Act provides that: ‘ any person who does any act with intent to insult or bring into contempt or ridicule the national anthem shall be guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Five Thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or to both.’ This shows how important the National Anthem is and the respect it is supposed to be accorded when it is being sung.

Government has, however, noted with concern that some citizens are not singing the National Anthem in the manner that it is supposed to be done. Of particular concern are situations where some people are seen walking about or wearing caps while others are on cellphones when the National Anthem is being sung. The government has also noted that during coverage of national events, media personnel continues to walk about as they set up their equipment while the National Anthem is being sung. This will not be tolerated.

Government, therefore, urges the media to set up their equipment in advance as opposed to doing it when the National Anthem is being sung. The government also wishes to call upon citizens to adhere to the decorum and dignity required of the National Anthem as provided for in the law. Citizens are further reminded to sing all three stanzas of the National Anthem at all times.

Government, under President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to building an inclusive and united Zambia where the values of love, unity, respect, integrity, hard work, and patriotism amongst citizens, are paramount.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

9th March, 2022