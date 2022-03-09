9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Rural News
Luapula projects bumper harvest

By Chief Editor
Luapula Provincial Agricultural Coordinator Godwin Chate has projected a high crop yield for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Mr Chate observed that apart from the delays of rain at the onset of the season, the region has not experienced any challenges that could affect the crop yields.

Mr. Chate explained that although some parts of the province had recorded flash floods which affected some fields the damage was minimal as compared to the floods experienced in the previous season

“We have received reports from districts across the Province, there are very few cases of floods recorded and these will not have a huge impact on crop production,” he said.

He indicated that despite the floods situation in the Province being minimal, various stakeholders which include the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit are on high alert in case the situation changes.

He noted that so far the indications are showing that the Province might record good yield if it continues to record good rains such as at present

He added that the training for 30 numerators who will be involved in the crop focused survey for 2021/2022 farming season has commenced and it will run for 10 days.

He said a correct crop forecast will be known once the survey is completed which he said takes 30 days.

“Each year the Ministry of Agriculture working with the Zambia Statistics Agency conducts Crop Focused Survey to project the expected yield for each Province in various crops, this exercise is important for the country as it gives policy makers an opportunity to make informed decisions,” he said.

Last year Luapula Province recorded its first highest crop Focused survey which was at 197 000 metric tonnes for white maize.

PF writes to UN over alleged torture of Edgar Lungu's barber

