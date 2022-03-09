The opposition PF has accused the ruling UPND of launching premature campaigns in Kabushi Constituency.

The Kabushi Constituency victory of PF’s Bowman Lusambo was nullified by the High Court but the matter has been referred to the Constitutional Court on appeal.

The Concourt has since set May 9th as date for ruling in the matter.

PF Ndola District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo has since written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia complaining over the conduct of the UPND in Kabushi.

He said the conduct of the UPND is tantamount to undermining the judiciary.

Mr. Chitondo has alleged that while the nullification of the Kabushi seat was petitioned in the Constitutional Court and not yet to be determined, the UPND has started doing door to door premature campaigns.

He said that the PF District Executive wants clarity from the ECZ on the way forward regarding the affairs of the constituency while the matter is still active in court.

“They are now busy campaigning in Kabushi whilst the matter is still active in the Concourt, now who has told them that the seat will be nullified? This is unfair and contravenes the Electoral Code of Conduct and this is also Contempt of Court,” complains Mr. Chitondo.

He added, “ we want ECZ to guide, failure to do so, we will have no choice but to also start campaigning because we don’t want to be disadvantaged.”

Mr. Chitondo said that ECZ should come in and make things clear before the party is disadvantaged in selling their manifesto to the people of Kabushi constituency.