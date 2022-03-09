9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

By sports
53 views
0
Sports The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has a fairly good initial idea of what he has on the home-front after his All-Stars team lost 1-0 on Wednesday to The-Rest side at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The All-Stars versus The-Rest match was the first of two friendlies for his domestic call-ups with the final leg set for March 16 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Asanovic’s All-Stars were given a good run by Dabid Chilufya and Boyd Mulwanda’s The Rest side with very little to separate the two sides.

The-Rest almost took the lead in the 14th minute but Zesco United striker Enock Sakala Jnrs’s header was kept out Red Arrows goalkeeper Charles Kalumba.

Spotlight was also on in-form Kafue Celtic striker Albert Kangwanda who was policed for most of the first half he was on the pitch.

But Kangwanda did have two great chances from two free kicks in the 39th and 44th minutes kept out by Zesco number two goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase.

The deadlock was broken in the 61st minute when Indeni defender Moses Soko headed-in impressive Kansanshi Dynamos winger Rogers Lukonde’s cross.

Asanovic’s side patch together some flowing football in the second half but had little to show for it in attack.

But his boys had a good chance in stoppage time that Power Dynamos goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga denied Derrick Bulaya from close-range.

Chipolopolo break camp and regroup in Lusaka this Sunday after the two 2022 ABSA Cup quarterfinal doubleheader matches at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Previous articleGovernment will no longer tolerate the singing of the National Anthem without decorum and dignity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has a fairly good initial idea of what he has on the home-front after his...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Starts Chipolopolo Local Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic on Monday commenced his first training camp when 40 local players converging in Ndola to prepare for the two-legged All-Stars...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Edward Chilufya Makes Midtjylland Debut

Sports sports - 0
Klings Kangwa made some ripples on an otherwise quiet weekend of some our key overseas-based stars in action at their respective clubs. ...
Read more

RUGBY: Arrows Win Nchanga 7’s Tournament

Sports sports - 1
Red Arrows have kicked off the 2022 Zambia Rugby Union season on a high note after scooping the Nchanga 7s held in Chingola at...
Read more

Zanaco End 10-Match Drought With Win Over Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco ended their ten-match winless drought on Sunday after a 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. It has been...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.