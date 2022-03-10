Updated:
Chilu Lemba shares a “Secret” with Chanda Mbao
Entertainment News Chilu Lemba shares a "Secret" with Chanda Mbao
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Chilu Lemba shares a “Secret” with Chanda Mbao
Chilu Lemba collaborated with Chanda Mbao on the song "Secret". The song is off Chilu Lemba's album Timing. 'Secret'...
More Articles In This Category
Chanda Mbao Strikes Again !
If there’s one thing he’s known for, Chanda Mbao has created an excellent reputation for stellar visuals for his music. With the brand new...
South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official statement
South African rapper, Riky Rick has died at the age of 34, his family confirmed this in an official statement on Wednesday. Real name Rikhado...
Bomb$hell unveils dazzling video for ‘Bad Gyal lovin’ that features Slap Dee and Skales
Bomb$hell released the video for the song 'Bad Gyal lovin' off her debt album Mfumukadzi. The song features Slap Dee and Nigerian artist Skales. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0uXMv6gzrI
KB presents “Ordinary Lover” featuring Jae Cash and Frank Ro
Taken off KB's latest album “Love & Heart Break”, is the single “Ordinary Lover” that features Jae Cash and Frank Ro. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPjNuS2yqcA