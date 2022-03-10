9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 10, 2022
General News
Government commences a community scholarship programme ro empower over 5 000 youths

The government has commenced a community scholarship programme that will empower over 5 000 youths with various skills by the year 2026.

In collaboration with the International Coalition of Fellowship (ICOF) Colleges Seminary and Universities, government says it plans to award 500 vulnerable children in each province with scholarships to pursue various courses up to Diploma level.

To this effect, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts alongside the Ministry of Community Development and the International Coalition of Fellowship (ICOF) Colleges Seminary and Universities have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to implement the programme.

Speaking at the launch of the Community Scholarship Programme in Chibombo, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the programme demonstrates that Government places youth development as a priority through skills development.

Mr Nkandu projected that over 5,000 youths will be empowered with various skills in five years’ time under the programme.

He said the scholarships will allow for youths who have not passed in two or three subjects on condition that they rewrite while pursuing studies.

He said Government will always endeavour to practice inclusiveness.

“The New Dawn Government does not want to leave anyone behind meaning that by the time they are graduating they would have managed to have passed in all the five subjects at Grade 12 level,” Mr Nkandu said.

Speaking at the same occasion, ICOF Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Mwape said for the youths pursuing teacher education, they should be posted back to the areas they were initially selected from.

Prof Mwape said this will encourage the indigenous youths in the area.

And the Vice Chancellor said the programme directly addresses the lack of access to higher education opportunities in Africa.

“Expanding access and participation in higher education has been a major and ongoing concern of most African countries including Zambia,” he said.

And Keembe member of Parliament Princess Kasune Zulu hailed the programme saying it will empower youths in her constituency as well as countrywide.

