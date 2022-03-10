9.5 C
Zambia Medical Association to get over 300 houses for medical doctors

The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Collins Mutual Limited, a housing developer, to construct houses for medical doctors.

Collins Mutual Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Conrad Gomani, said the housing units will be offered to ZMA members and other government workers under a rent-to-own facility.

Mr. Gomani said at the signing ceremony of the MoU that Collins Mutual Limited will build 40,000 housing units at a cost of US$1.9 billion across the country in 10 years. He revealed that out of the 40,000 housing units, over 300 houses will be offered to ZMA.

He explained that the construction of the first batch of houses will commence by the end of March 2022 in Chipata, Lusaka and Choma and thereafter, the project will be rolled out to the rest of the country. Mr. Gomani further said the housing project will take 10 years to complete.

He said the ZMA members will occupy the houses as tenants and their monthly rentals will be going towards ownership of the units over an agreed period of time.

He said his company is committed to collaborate with other stakeholders in improving the living conditions of ZMA members and other workers in the country who are largely spending a lot of money on rentals.

And ZMA Vice President, Patricia Shinondo, said the most important thing in life is to look into the welfare of members through housing units, a thing she said motivates every human being.

Dr. Shinondo said the rent to own facility is a powerful initiative that Collins Mutual has come up with.

