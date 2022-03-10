The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has made tremendous progress in implementing Statutory Instrument (SI) 65 of 2018 on the ban of the use of plastic carrier bags and plastic-related materials below 30 microns in thickness.

ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager, Fred Phiri, said most manufacturing companies are adhering to the SI and are performing very well in terms of manufacturing, trading and commercial distribution of the recommended plastics and plastic bags.

Mr. Phiri told media in Lusaka that ZEMA has however faced serious challenges in implementing the SI among the small-scale plastic manufacturers whose locations are not known.

He said most of them are not regulated and as such, distribute plastic bags and plastic related materials that are below the prescribed standard.

Mr. Phiri further explained that ZEMA is currently promoting awareness and sensitisation to the public on the effects of using non-compliant plastics on the environment.

He has since called upon the plastic manufactures across the country to play their role and ensure that they safeguard the environment by complying with the stipulated standard.

Mr. Phiri has meanwhile warned small-scale manufacturing companies to support the government’s agenda in protecting the environment by doing the right thing and getting registered.

He also encouraged the retailers to equip themselves with adequate knowledge on the provisions of the SI and oblige as they also play a major role in safeguarding the environment.