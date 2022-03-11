Lawyers to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator, Makebi Zulu Advocates, have dismissed assertions that Mr. Milingo Lungu is no longer the Provisional Liquidator.

In a letter dated 11th March 2022 written to the Administrator General and Official Receiver, Natasha Nsanta Kalimukwa, Makebi Zulu Advocates, stated that her office does not posses such authority and her action stands in contempt of court proceedings under Cause No 2019/HP/0761.

And KCM has stated that Mr. Milingo Lungu remains Provisional Liquidator as his position was appointed by the Court of Law.

KCM has called on all stakeholders to support Mr. Milingo and to remain calm until further orders from the Courts of Laws.

Below is the official statement made by the Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Mr Milingo Lungu;

MR. MILINGO REMAINS PROVISONAL LIQUIDATOR-KCM

Lusaka-11th March 2022

We wish to advise that the Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Mr. Milingo Lungu remains Provisional Liquidator.

The announcement made by the Administrator General and Official Receiver is outside the law and outside the authority reposed in such office.

We wish to emphasize that the Administrator General has no powers to suspend the operation of the court order, court directives or court decions.

This is because nowhere in Section 69 of the Corporate Insolvency Act No. 9 of 2017 or any other law is the Administrator General given powers to suspend a Liquidator appointed by the Courts of Law.

As the court proceedings under Cause No. 2019/HP/0761 shows, this action by the Office of the Administrator General stands in Contempt of Court because the Order states that;

“It is hereby ordered that Milingo Lungu of Messrs Lungu Simwanza and Company be and is appointed to act as Provisional Liquidator of the Respondent Company until the conclusion of the hearing of this Petition or further order”

And Mr. Milingo Lungu’s lawyers, Makebi Zulu Advocates, have advised that Mr. Milingo Lungu remains Provisional Liquidator until the Court directs otherwise.

We wish to advise all stakeholders remains and continue to support the work of KCM and the Provisional Liquidator until further orders of court.

Please be advised accordingly.

Milingo Lungu

Provisional Liquidator.