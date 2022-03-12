9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia’s election to Postal Union bodies testimony of progress the country has made

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Zambia's election to Postal Union bodies testimony of progress the country...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) have revealed that Zambia has been elected to the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration and the Administrative Council of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

The UPU is a specialised Agency of the United Nations responsible for postal matters while the PAPU is a specialised Agency of the African Union responsible for similar matters.

Zambia will now lead the strategy and postal economics committee of the UPU following its election through ZICTA.

ZICTA Manager Corporate Communication Hanford Chaaba said in a media statement on Friday that Zambia was elected to the two positions during the quadrennial meetings.

Mr. Chaaba said the election of Zambia to the two positions is a sign of the confidence from the international community in the country’s ability to shape the development discourse of the global and continental postal landscape.

He said through membership to the UPU, Zambia has the advantage of delivering international postal articles at a lower cost among other benefits.

Mr. Chaaba said with the new leadership positions in the two organisations, Zambia can leverage on global and regional good practices to domesticate some of the initiatives that can grow the postal sector in the country.

He named some of the initiatives that have already been implemented in the country’s postal sector as the National Addressing project which was aimed at naming a number of streets and numbering of residences.

“The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) is pleased to announce that Zambia was recently elected to the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration and the Administrative Council of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU). The country will lead the strategy and postal economics committee of the UPU. The UPU is a specialised Agency of the United Nations responsible for postal matters while the PAPU is a specialised Agency of the African Union responsible for similar matters. The country was elected to the two positions during the quadrennial meetings that took place in 2021,” Mr. Chaaba said.

“The election of Zambia to these distinguished positions is a sign of the confidence from the international community in the country’s ability to shape the development discourse of the global and continental postal landscape. Through membership to the UPU, Zambia has the advantage of delivering international postal articles at a lower cost among other benefits. With the new leadership positions in the two organisations, Zambia can leverage on global and regional good practices to domesticate some of the initiatives that can grow the postal sector in the country,” he said.

Mr. Chaaba added: “Some of the initiatives that have already been implemented in the country’s postal sector include the National Addressing project which was aimed at naming a number of streets and numbering of residences. The country has also adopted a progressive licensing regime that guides the operations of the providers.”

Previous articleThe next investor in KCM must sign a social contract with the local people
Next articleZambia Association of Musicians to introduce measures against piracy

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

UPND Government desires to work with investors who can help accelerate Zambia’s industrialisation agenda

The government says it desires to work with investors who can help accelerate the country's industrialization agenda. Minister of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Association of Musicians to introduce measures against piracy

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says it is working on measures aimed at curbing digital piracy in the country. ZAM vice-president, Arnold...
Read more

Kasanda urges youths to turn up in numbers today

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says march pasts to commemorate this year's youth day which falls today March,12, 2022 will take place...
Read more

Introduce Alcohol Levy to address abuse – SHARPZ

General News Chief Editor - 5
Serenity Harm Reduction Programme Zambia (SHARPZ) and Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance have called for the introduction of the Alcohol Levy if the country...
Read more

Chinese national injured at Ruida mine in Kasempa

General News Chief Editor - 5
A Chinese miner has been injured while working underground in a mine accident at Ruida mines in Kasempa district in North Western Province. Provincial Deputy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.