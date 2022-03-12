The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) have revealed that Zambia has been elected to the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration and the Administrative Council of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

The UPU is a specialised Agency of the United Nations responsible for postal matters while the PAPU is a specialised Agency of the African Union responsible for similar matters.

Zambia will now lead the strategy and postal economics committee of the UPU following its election through ZICTA.

ZICTA Manager Corporate Communication Hanford Chaaba said in a media statement on Friday that Zambia was elected to the two positions during the quadrennial meetings.

Mr. Chaaba said the election of Zambia to the two positions is a sign of the confidence from the international community in the country’s ability to shape the development discourse of the global and continental postal landscape.

He said through membership to the UPU, Zambia has the advantage of delivering international postal articles at a lower cost among other benefits.

Mr. Chaaba said with the new leadership positions in the two organisations, Zambia can leverage on global and regional good practices to domesticate some of the initiatives that can grow the postal sector in the country.

He named some of the initiatives that have already been implemented in the country’s postal sector as the National Addressing project which was aimed at naming a number of streets and numbering of residences.

