Economy
Updated:

UPND Government desires to work with investors who can help accelerate Zambia’s industrialisation agenda

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The government says it desires to work with investors who can help accelerate the country’s industrialization agenda.

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi says the use of scientific innovation and technology will reduce time and cost of undertaking projects.

In a speech read for him by Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Permanent Secretary Danny Mfune at the launch of the Camco-Weichai spare parts centre in Lusaka yesterday, the Minister explained that in the process, this will enhance value for money while achieving quality assurance.

He further urged the firm to provide tailor-made solutions to meet the demands of the construction, agriculture, and mining sectors.

Mr Milupi, who enlisted the mining, construction, agriculture, and energy sectors as some of the areas targeted for industrialization, implored Camco to open up more branches in order to distribute more spare parts so as to reach out to all parts of Zambia.

“What we need in Zambia is one stop centres for all original spare parts and well training technicians to ensure that the wheels of the economy are running with minimal disruption,” he said.

And Camco Group Chairman Li Tie said his firm has partnered with Weichai as it is among the top Chinese firms that supply diesel engines.

Mr Tie disclosed that Camco has become a new addition to the Weichai spare part sales service network.

He further said his firm has keenly followed Government’s resolve on the need to aggressively pursue other sources of sustainable energy other than hydro.

“We fully agree with you as this will be a key driver to economic development in Zambia. “It is high time we focused on alternative sources such as diesel engine generated power,” Mr Tie said.

Meanwhile Weichai Managing Director Jin Zhao assured the public that his firm will provide quality and durable equipment spares on the Zambian market.

Previous articleZambia Association of Musicians to introduce measures against piracy

