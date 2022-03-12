9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia declares seven days national mourning in honour of the late Fourth President

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Zambia declares seven days national mourning in honour of the late...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it has declared a seven-day national mourning period for late fourth republican president Rupiah Banda.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda however says other details for the funeral will be availed to the public in due course.

Speaking to journalists after cabinet ministers visited Mr Banda’s Lilayi residence, Ms Kasanda who is also Information and Media Minister said the public will be informed where the funeral for the late the head of state will be held.

“It is very clear that the will of our President is that we should not hold the funeral from here,” she said

Meanwhile, a number of cabinet ministers, senior government officials and political parties’ representatives visited the late Head of State’s residence in Lilayi this morning.

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi who led the delegation described Mr Banda as a global icon who united the country.

Mr Milupi said late President Banda sacrificed a lot for Zambia from the time he was a youth adding that he has left an indelible legacy for both Zambia and the rest of the world.

The minister said Mr. Banda will also be remembered for uniting the country when third republican president Levy Mwanawasa died.

“Most recently as Vice President of this nation, when tragedy struck the nation when we lost the third republican president ( late President Levy Mwanawasa) , when matters like that happened the nation didn’t disintegrate but he rose to the occasion and held this nation together,” he said.

Mr Milupi urged the wife to the deceased Thandiwe Banda and the rest of the family to use the positive memories of the late former president as a source of strength during this time of mourning.

Among the notable figures included Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Lands Elijah Muchima, Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri, Minister of Lusaka Province Sheal Mulyata, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda, and Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.

And, late former Republican President’s younger brother James Banda said Mr Banda embraced different people irrespective of tribe.

Mr. Banda said his older brother inculcated humility within him by constantly reminding him to be humble.

He also announced that former Lusaka Mayor Fisho Mwale will be the official family representative during the period of mourning.

And Mr. Mwale thanked the Ministers for finding time to console the family during the period of grief.

Previous articleLate President Rupiah Bwezani Banda Eulogy by Sakwiba Sikota SC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia declares seven days national mourning in honour of the late Fourth President

The government says it has declared a seven-day national mourning period for late fourth republican president Rupiah Banda. Chief...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Youth day celebrations cancelled

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Following the untimely death of Zambia's fourth president Rupiah Banda, government has cancelled Youth Day celebrations , which falls today. Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda...
Read more

Zambia’s 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda has died

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Zambia's 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda has died. Mr. Banda died Friday evening around 19:00 Hours at his residence. He had been undergoing Cancer treatment...
Read more

President Hichilema worried about abuse of social media to spread hate speech, commit crime and corrupt morals

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
President Hakainde Hichilema is worried about the excessive abuse of social media to spread hate speech, commit crime and corrupt the morals of the...
Read more

President Hichilema concerned with high number of unemployed youths

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his government’s determination to address high levels of unemployed people in the country, especially the youths. President Hichilema said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.