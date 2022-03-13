The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced it has concluded the evacuation process of the remaining 12 Zambians who safely exited Sumy, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo said the 12 nationals, who will travel on Qatar Airways, are expected to arrive in Lusaka at 08:50 am at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday, 13th March, 2022 and will be received by Government officials.

Mr. Kakubo said the students were able to undergo the necessary PCR tests for Covid-19 prior to their departure from Poland.

“They have all tested negative and as such they will only be required to undergo the regular screening of every ordinary traveller, on arrival in Lusaka. All parents and guardians who are able to, may pick their respective children from the airport upon arrival,” he said.

“The Government will provide accommodation for the nationals who reside outside of Lusaka, for at least two nights and thereafter will be facilitated to their final destinations.”

He added, “The Ministry wishes to express its gratitude to the parents and guardians of the nationals, and members of the public at large, for their patience during the delicate evacuation exercise.”