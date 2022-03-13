The Zambia Police Service in Mansa says it has arrested UPND Luapula Provincial Coordinator George Nsonga for allegedly defiling his wife’s 13 year old niece.

ZANIS reports that Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed the development in Mansa, today.

Mrs Zulu said that at around 09:10 hours, Police in Mansa received a report from Mable Tende aged 45 of Kalikeka Village in Chief Kalasa Lunkangaba Chiefdom that her 13 year old niece was defiled by her husband George Nsonga aged 54 of the same address.

The incident happened between March 10, 2022 and March 11, 2022 at around 23 hours at Mr Nsonga’s house.

“The facts are that on the fateful day, the couple and other family members retired to bed. And quietly the husband woke up leaving the wife asleep and sneaked in the victims bedroom where he had carnal knowledge with the minor,” she narrated.

The Commanding Officer stated that Mr Nsonga allegedly threatened the victim that he will kill her if she reported to anyone of what he had done to her.

“However, the following day on March 11, the victim told the Aunty who is the complainant about the ordeal, who then reported the matter to Police at Mansa Central Police Station where a medical report form was issued for the victim to be examined at the hospital,” she said.

Mr Nsonga has since been arrested and will appear in court soon.