A civic organisation in Ndola says it has commenced a Zero teenage pregnancy Campaign aimed at reducing cases of teenage in the provincial capital.

Youth Changing the Mindset organization (YCMO) Executive Director Comfort Mwansa says his organisation will soon be going around schools and communities in a bid to sensitize adolescent girls and boys on the impact of teenage pregnancies and the importance of education.

In a statement made available to ZANIS in Ndola today, YCMO Executive Director Comfort Mwansa explained that the objective of the campaign is to reduce the numbers of teenage pregnancies among young people.

Stating that lack of information about sexual and reproductive health and rights amongst the adolescents is the leading cause of unplanned pregnancies in the country , Mr Mwansa expressed hope that a Zero teenage pregnancy Campaign will be successful in Ndola.

“The campaign is aimed at reducing the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in our country to Zero because as an organisation we understand that once a young girl becomes pregnant at a tender age, the young mothers are more likely to drop out of school, “ he said.

He added that because of their low self-esteem and commitment to get educated, most teenagers are often exposed to Sexually Transmitted Infections ( STIs ) and HIV/AIDS he said are major contributors this country’s underdevelopment.

The YCMO Executive Director at this juncture called on government, chiefs, parents and other stakeholders to come on board and work with the organisation to fight teenage pregnancies in the country.

He said the nation as a whole needs to stand up and fight teenage pregnancies as it is hindering a lot of teenagers from becoming future leaders.

Mr. Mwansa said the Zero teenage pregnancy Campaign is his organisation ‘s contribution to the 2022 youth day campaign held under the theme: ‘Enhancing Youth Participation at all levels of National Development ‘.

And Andrew Mwaba a Ndola based youth said a number of teenage pregnancies keep rising in communities due to various factors such as peer pressure, inadequate information about sexual reproductive health.