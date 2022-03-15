9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Magasa Salutes Zambia Womens Side After Regional 7’s

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Magasa Salutes Zambia Womens Side After Regional 7's
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team coach Willis Magasa has saluted his team for winning Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition held in Bujumbura, Burundi at the weekend.

The regional tournament in Burundi was used as the pre-qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa.

Magasa’s side thumped hosts Burundi 48-0, thrashed neigbours DR Congo 42-0 and lastly butchered Cameroon 43-05 to win all their three games.

“It was a good victory. I am really pleased with the ladies performance, they really played well,” Magasa told Radio Icengelo by phone.

“They stuck to the game plan you know they played according to the system. So it was really good to watch them winning the games and the tournament overall,” said the charismatic coach.

Zambia has qualified for the final phases of the Rugby Africa Regional Sevens competition which will take place in April in Tunisia.

“The secret to success is work, that is my philosophy. If you want the results you have to work for them. We had a very tough two weeks in camp that also contributed to the victory,” Magasa said.

“I believe in hard work and that’s how we are going to move forward. We are going to work harder and harder at each stage.”

Magasa is cheered by the support his side has received after the Bujumbura victory.

“Thank you for all the support. It is overwhelming, it is encouraging and we just like to tell the fans that they should have faith in us. We will try and get results for them. We are working hard to bring some smiles on the Zambians’ faces,” he said.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held between July and August while the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens competition will be staged in South Africa in September.

Previous articleAsanovic Relishing Chipolopolo’sIraq Friendly Test

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Magasa Salutes Zambia Womens Side After Regional 7’s

The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team coach Willis Magasa has saluted his team for winning Rugby Africa Regional 7’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Asanovic Relishing Chipolopolo’sIraq Friendly Test

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is looking forward to his debut international friendly this Friday when they visit Iraq in Baghdad. Asanovic and his 20-member home-based...
Read more

Zanaco Back in League Action in The Midst of Continental Woes

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco will on Wednesday shift attention back to the FAZ Super Division when they face struggling Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Returns After Injury Layoff

Sports sports - 0
Enock Mwepu is back from injury while the Kangwa brothers continue find goals in Russia. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya was in...
Read more

Clifford Mulenga Proposes RB To Be Honoured With Heroes Stadium Stand

Sports sports - 3
Footballer Clifford Mulenga has proposed that one of the stands at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka be named in honour of Fourth President Rupiah...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.