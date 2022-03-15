The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team coach Willis Magasa has saluted his team for winning Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition held in Bujumbura, Burundi at the weekend.

The regional tournament in Burundi was used as the pre-qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa.

Magasa’s side thumped hosts Burundi 48-0, thrashed neigbours DR Congo 42-0 and lastly butchered Cameroon 43-05 to win all their three games.

“It was a good victory. I am really pleased with the ladies performance, they really played well,” Magasa told Radio Icengelo by phone.

“They stuck to the game plan you know they played according to the system. So it was really good to watch them winning the games and the tournament overall,” said the charismatic coach.

Zambia has qualified for the final phases of the Rugby Africa Regional Sevens competition which will take place in April in Tunisia.

“The secret to success is work, that is my philosophy. If you want the results you have to work for them. We had a very tough two weeks in camp that also contributed to the victory,” Magasa said.

“I believe in hard work and that’s how we are going to move forward. We are going to work harder and harder at each stage.”

Magasa is cheered by the support his side has received after the Bujumbura victory.

“Thank you for all the support. It is overwhelming, it is encouraging and we just like to tell the fans that they should have faith in us. We will try and get results for them. We are working hard to bring some smiles on the Zambians’ faces,” he said.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held between July and August while the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens competition will be staged in South Africa in September.