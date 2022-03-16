Economic Freedom Fighters has warned that it will stage demonstrations against the new dawn government if it does not procure drugs for public hospitals in seven days.

Party Leader Kasonde Mwenda says Health care is essential for all citizens irrespective of status and is not a privilege for the rich.

Mr. Mwenda has challenged the new dawn government to explain why there is no medicine in public hospitals when Government allocated K13. 9 billion for the Health Sector in the 2022 National budget.

He says many and poor Zambian citizens cannot afford to buy their own medicines in pharmacies and are dying as essential medicines have run out of government Hospitals countrywide.

And Mr. Mwenda said the health Sector budgetary allocation was increased by 44% in comparison to K9.7 billion in 2021 yet just 3 months into the 2022 Budget year, government hospitals have run out of essential medicines.

In a statement, Mr. Mwenda says it has never happened before and it is very worrying and it now explains why last month government distributed the condemned Honey Bee drugs and claimed it was an accident.

16th March, 2022,

President Hakainde Hichilema,

Nkwazi House,

State House-Plot 1,

Independence Avenue,

Lusaka,

Zambia.

Dear Sir,

RE: COUNTRY-WIDE DEMONSTRATION AGAINST LACK OF MEDICINES IN GOVERNENT HOSPITALS

Your excellency, Mr. President are you aware that many poor Zambian citizens who can’t afford buying their own medicines in pharmacies are dying as essential medicines run out of government Hospitals countrywide?

Mr. President why have medicines not been bought when Government allocated K13. 9 Billion for Health Sector in the 2022 National budget?

Health Sector budgetary allocation was increased by 44% in comparison to K9. 7 Billion in 2021 yet just 3 months into the 2022 Budget year government hospitals have run out of essential medicines, what is going on Mr President?

It has never happed this bad so early and it is very worrying. It now explains why last month government distributed the condemned Honey Bee drugs and claimed it was an accident. Please be honest on this serious matter and stop politicking over it.

The day before yesterday, a very sick Zambian citizen and taxpayer was turned away at Matero Clinic to go and look for her own medicine and would have died had it not been for a good samaritan who helped. Unless you dont have a patient in hospital or you have alot of money, you are likely going to waste money going to the Hospital and expect to be treated.

This level of lack of seriousness is worrying, it is a serious demonstration of a very uncaring government.

For the sake of the lives of poor Zambian people, find some medicines. Health care is everything, it shouldn’t be reduced to a previlge for the rich. Zambia is for us all, even the poorest among us.

If this does not improve in 7 days, the Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF party will fill the streets of Zambia with demonstrations till you take responsibility and save the lives of poor citizens.

Find attached a prescription of self buying drugs from the named Hospital to a Zambian Citizen.

Your expedient intervention is of essence.

‘Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there.’

Yours for the nation,

_____________

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF- President