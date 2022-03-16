9.5 C
Government to scale up rural electrification

By Chief Editor
The government will prioritise scaling up the programme of rural electrification to enhance productivity and improve quality of lives in rural areas.

Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala indicated that the government’s intention is to scale-up the programme of Rural Electrification through the extension of the grid network and deployment of off-grid electrification solutions such as mini grid, solar home systems and provision of solar water pumping technologies.

Speaking yesterday when he officiated at the official opening of a three-day Symposium organised by Rural Electrification Authority(REA) for members of Parliament on the Rural Electrification programme.

Mr Kapala said the government has pledged to deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy through the implementation of the Rural Electrification Programme as well as an ambitious renewable energy investment plan.

He explained that the plan will improve the energy mix and reduce Zambia’s vulnerability to climate change by leveraging on the declining cost of technologies to harness the country’s vast energy resources such as solar, wind, bioenergy and geothermal energy.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Malungo Chisangano said it is important that the country embraces other sources of energy in order to speed up the implementation of the rural electrification programme.

She noted that electrification is a costly venture, more so when it is targeted at rural areas, most of which are off or far away from the national grid and implementing other sources of energy will address this challenge.

Ms Chisangano also expressed gratitude to Rural Electrification Authority (REA) for organising a three -day Symposium to engage members of parliament on rural electrification matters.

