The Kasama Municipal Council has received K635,000 for supporting pupils in boarding secondary schools as well as those in TEVET institutions with bursaries.

Council Assistant Public Relations Charity Chaiwila said the money is from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation for 2022.

She said the local authority has since sent communication to all wards in both Kasama and Lukashya Constituencies to enable deserving students to apply for the funds.

Ms. Chaiwila said the council wants every person to access the funds to support their education and skills training respectively.

She said people can access the forms from their respective wards and apply for funds adding that the council has set April 8, 2022 as the deadline for submission of applications.

Ms. Chaiwila further appealed to vulnerable people to use this opportunity and apply for bursaries.