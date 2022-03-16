Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says he expects personnel in his Ministry who are preparing the burial site for the late President Rupiah Banda to do a good job.

Mr. Milupi has said President Hakainde Hichilema expects to see a good burial site befitting the late former Zambian President.

The Minister was speaking when he inspected works at the Presidential burial site at Embassy Park in Lusaka today.

Mr. Milupi has further instructed his Permanent Secretary, Eng. Danny Mfune to ensure that a thorough job is done because the state funeral for the late President Banda is expected to be attended by various dignitaries who include foreign Heads of State and Government.

“President Banda did a lot for this country and preparing a good final resting place for him is the least that we can do. I expect to see a good job done here.” Hon. Milupi said.



And Eng. Mfune assured the Minister that works to prepare the burial site is going on smoothly and that the workforce that includes the Defence personnel are working according to the programme set.

The Minister was also joined by Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Alibuzwi and the late President Rupiah Banda’s son Andrew.

Zambia’s former President Rupiah Banda, who died on Friday, March 11th, will be buried on Friday, March 18th at the Presidential burial site at the Embassy Park.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema, has declared Friday, 18th March, 2022 a Public Holiday.

According to a statement from Cabinet office, President Hichilema has made the declaration under the Public Holidays Act, Cap 272 of the Laws of Zambia.

The declaration is meant to facilitate a befitting State Funeral and burial ceremony to the Fourth President of the Republic of Zambia, the late Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

In view of the declaration, Government is urging Members of the public and the business community to observe the public holiday in a dignified manner as the nation puts to rest President Banda, a gallant Freedom Fighter, Great Son of the Nation and Statesman.

Members of the public are further guided that attendance to the State Funeral Church Service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross is strictly by invitation, while the Burial Ceremony at the Presidential Burial Site is a private function restricted to family members and a few invited guests.

The public is, however, encouraged to follow the live ZNBC Television broadcast of the State Funeral proceedings at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross and burial ceremony at the Presidential Burial Site, Embassy Park.

The live proceedings will also be made available on other social media platforms.

As the Nation observes the Public Holiday on Friday, institutions which provide essential services are requested to ensure that adequate arrangements are put in place to avoid a disruption in the provision of such services.