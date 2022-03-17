President Hakainde Hichilema has called on leaders in the country as well as the youth to embrace and emulate the legacy of peace, love, reconciliation, and patriotism which was exhibited by the late former president Rupiah Banda.

President Hichilema said leaders should adopt the values of the late Mr. Banda as their own because they aimed at uniting and serving the people of Zambia.

The Head of State said this during the state funeral of the late Mr. Banda at the Show Grounds in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema said the late president Banda will be remembered for his numerous contributions to the nation.

“In remembering our former president, we do so with a deep gratitude to our creator for having given us RB for a long time,” he said.

And Mr. Hichilema has expressed gratitude to the foreign heads of state who rendered support to the government.

He said the decision by heads of state to come in person or send their representatives was a sign of showing true unity and neighborliness on the death of Mr. Banda.

“Your presence here is the testimony of the role that president Banda played in promoting peace not only in our country but the entire region,” he added.

He explained that it is rare to see an individual thrive in public service for over sixty years, which the late president Banda did because he had a lot to offer to the people.

Mr. Hakainde said the late Mr. Banda served the country and the entire region in various capacities with excellence.

The President noted that the late Mr. Banda was loved by many Zambians for the role he played in uniting the country before and after the general elections in 2021.

He said the late Mr. Banda will be remembered as a gallant leader who fought for the country’s democracy.

He noted that the country is heartbroken by his death.



And in a vote of thanks, Henry Banda, the son of the late fourth president Banda, expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the support rendered to the family during the mourning period.

Mr. Banda also extended his gratitude to foreign heads of state and government who showed support and solidarity to the family during the funeral.

Among the foreign delegates that attended the state funeral were former president of Zambia Edgar Lungu, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Namibia Hage Geingob, former president of Botswana Ian Khama, former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete, former president of Mozambique, Joackim Chissano and former president of Malawi, Bakili Muluzu.