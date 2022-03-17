9.5 C
Namibia declares 3 day national mourning for RB

By Chief Editor
Namibian President Hage Geingob has declared a three-day period of national mourning following the passing of former President Rupiah Banda.

In a statement, President Geingob said under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), he has declared a period of national mourning following the passing of Mr. Banda.

“During the period of national mourning, the National Flag of the Republic of Namibia and the African Union flag will fly at half-mast from today, 16 March 2022 until the date of burial of the remains of Mr. Banda on Friday 18 March 2022,” he said.

In his message of condolences issued earlier in the week, President Geingob said, “the people of Zambia have lost a great Statesman, former President Rupiah Banda. In 1974, President Banda, in his capacity as Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations took on the special responsibility of President of United Nations Council for Namibia. In that difficult assignment, President Banda played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of Independence for the Namibian People.”

“Indeed, with his passing, Namibia has lost a dependable friend. But, we are comforted by his indelible contributions to the liberation movements of our region and the socio-economic development of its people,” he said.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema pledges to uphold rule of law

