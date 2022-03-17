President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that his government will promote the rule of law at all times.

President Hichilema said the rule of law will be applied in all areas of his administration.

The Head of State said this when a team from Amnesty International paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema said his administration is putting in place measures to restore the rule of law and reunite the country and improve the economy.

In addressing the delegates, the President explained that his government considers the Amnesty International organisation as partners in working together on various areas and to institutionalise the changes required to better serve the citizens such as formulation of laws and regulations for effective enforcement.

“We have a lot of good laws but the conduct has been contrary to those laws, that is why we as the new government are very clear that the rule of law will apply, law and order will apply. Am sure you have noticed that the atmosphere is different as compared to 7-8 months ago”, he said.

He said this is a deliberate step to restore rule of law as it is government’s agenda to reunite the country.

The President explained that government is committed to upholding human rights, liberties, freedoms and ensuring there is equity, fairness to opportunities, and fairness to employment among others.

“We are clear on the fight on corruption that there is no sacred cow but will do it within the confines of the law”, he said.

He said a lot of his supporters are complaining that there are no arrests on people alleged to be perpetrators of violence and corruption but it is because thorough investigations have to be carried out before any arrests are made.

And Amnesty International Secretary General, Agnes Callamard commended government for strides made in transforming the country.

Ms Callamard further commended President Hichilema on his commitment in upholding human rights.

She encouraged government to embark on constitutional reforms that will better serve the citizens rights and liberties.

Meanwhile Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe said his ministry is working on a number of constitutional reforms in order to uphold human rights such as the enhancement of the bill of rights so that socio economic rights are included among others.

He said the constitutional reforms and reviews are already underway with reviews to the penal code, public order Act, criminal procedural Act as they infringe in human rights.