Christine Mulundika accorded state funeral

President Hakainde Hichilema has declared a three day period of national mourning in honor of the former freedom fighter Christine Mulundika who died on Sunday 13th March 2022 at her residence in Lusaka’s Northmead area.

President Hichilema said the state funeral has been accorded to Mrs. Mulundika, 80, for her contribution to the freedom struggle and national development.

In a statement Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa,said the three days national mourning are being observed from Thursday, 17th to Saturday 19th March 2022 from 06:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

Mr. Kangwa stated that during this time, all flags should fly at half-mast and all programmes of entertainment nature should be cancelled or postponed respectively.

He said the former freedom fighter is among the few gallant women that contributed to the independence struggle of the country at the time when it was difficult to do so.

Mr. Kangwa noted that the late Mrs. Mulundika will be buried on Saturday 19th March 2022 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

He said the burial will be preceded by the funeral church service at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka.

Mr. Kangwa further stated that President Hichilema is saddened by the death of Ms. Mulundika and has since extended condolences to the bereaved family.

