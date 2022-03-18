Cash strapped state power utility ZESCO has canceled the tender to spend over K30 million on brand new luxury vehicles for new Directors.

In a post on the company Facebook page, the company did not state the reason for the cancellation after there has been a public outrage.

Cash strapped state power utility ZESCO was planning to spend in excess of K30 million to procure 25 brand new luxury vehicles for its new Directors.

According to tender No. 029/202, ZESCO was inviting Bids from firms that can supply one Toyota Landcruiser VX L300, nine Toyota Prado VXL, 14 Toyota Prado TXL, and one Ford Everest.

ZESCO recently fired all its Directors in a major purge intended to get rid of anyone associated with the reign of former Managing Director Victor Mundende.

New Managing Director Victor Mapani has already assembled a team of new Directors seen to be loyal to him and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Mapani has also unveiled a ZESCO corporate structure, abolishing some Divisions and introducing several new Directorates.

ZESCO is now in the process of paying off its former Directors and around 60 Engineers who have lost their jobs since the new dawn government came into office.

The pay-out to dismissed employees is believed to be in excess of K25 billion.

A ZESCO insider revealed that the move to procure the vehicles is meant to satisfy the requirements of the Conditions of Service for the new Directors who are entitled to a brand new person to holder vehicle of choice.

Quotations obtained from Toyota Zambia showed that the Toyota Prado TXL and the Ford Everest were the cheapest costing around US$88,800 while the most expensive was the Landcruiser VX L300 which fetches around US$ 150,000.