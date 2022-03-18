9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 18, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ZESCO Cancels the over K30 million tender to purchase brand new luxury vehicles for new Directors

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines ZESCO Cancels the over K30 million tender to purchase brand new luxury...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Cash strapped state power utility ZESCO has canceled the tender to spend over K30 million on brand new luxury vehicles for new Directors.

In a post on the company Facebook page, the company did not state the reason for the cancellation after there has been a public outrage.

Cash strapped state power utility ZESCO was planning to spend in excess of K30 million to procure 25 brand new luxury vehicles for its new Directors.

According to tender No. 029/202, ZESCO was inviting Bids from firms that can supply one Toyota Landcruiser VX L300, nine Toyota Prado VXL, 14 Toyota Prado TXL, and one Ford Everest.

ZESCO recently fired all its Directors in a major purge intended to get rid of anyone associated with the reign of former Managing Director Victor Mundende.

New Managing Director Victor Mapani has already assembled a team of new Directors seen to be loyal to him and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Mapani has also unveiled a ZESCO corporate structure, abolishing some Divisions and introducing several new Directorates.

ZESCO is now in the process of paying off its former Directors and around 60 Engineers who have lost their jobs since the new dawn government came into office.

The pay-out to dismissed employees is believed to be in excess of K25 billion.

A ZESCO insider revealed that the move to procure the vehicles is meant to satisfy the requirements of the Conditions of Service for the new Directors who are entitled to a brand new person to holder vehicle of choice.

Quotations obtained from Toyota Zambia showed that the Toyota Prado TXL and the Ford Everest were the cheapest costing around US$88,800 while the most expensive was the Landcruiser VX L300 which fetches around US$ 150,000.

Previous articleZambian hospitals run out of drugs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ZESCO Cancels the over K30 million tender to purchase brand new luxury vehicles for new Directors

Cash strapped state power utility ZESCO has canceled the tender to spend over K30 million on brand new...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Embrace values of RB, President Hichilema tells leaders

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on leaders in the country as well as the youth to embrace and emulate the legacy of peace, love,...
Read more

Confusion at the Black Mountain in Kitwe appears far from ending

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Confusion at the Black Mountain in Kitwe appears far from ending as scavengers continue fighting for their share at the mineral dump site. Police on...
Read more

President Hichilema pledges to uphold rule of law

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that his government will promote the rule of law at all times. President Hichilema said the rule of law will...
Read more

RB’s burial site takes shape as Government declares Friday a Public Holiday

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says he expects personnel in his Ministry who are preparing the burial site for the late...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.