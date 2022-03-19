President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians should emulate the legacy of the late Christine Mulundika and continue to live in peace with one another.

President Hichilema said the nation will remember the late Christine Mulundika as a gallant freedom fighter who immensely contributed to the liberation of the country and championed women’s rights.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Mutale Nalumango during the State funeral for Mrs. Christine Mulundika held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema said the nation should embrace her belief in the country’s motto of one Zambia one Nation and live in peace with others.

He said freedom fighters across the country should be commended as they fought for the freedom that the country is currently enjoying.



And in a homily Fr. Godwin Mulenga said the work by the late Mrs. Mulundika must remind everybody that no one must be left behind in the development of the nation.

Fr. Mulenga said leaders must ensure women take part in all issues of development as they too play a key role.

He challenged leaders to raise the profile of women in development.

In a similar tribute, John Malila, the brother to the late Mrs. Mulundika described her as a person who embraced everyone as she never segregated against anyone.

Mr. Malila said her sister always kept her family United.

Meanwhile, in a tribute from her children, Bessie Banda said her mother had a big heart and welcomed everyone to her family.

Mrs. Banda stated that her late mother taught her children values that have shaped them to be responsible children.

Speaking on behalf of the grandchildren, Mrs. Christine Mubita said their grandmother taught them to love, to be strong and always be the best at everything.

Meanwhile, fellow freedom fighter Betty Chilunda said the country has lost an icon that fought for the rights of women.

Ms. Chilunda said she was an extraordinary woman, a peace maker and unified many Zambians.

The late Mulundika is well known for the 1995 Supreme Court judgement dubbed: ‘Mulundika and seven others on the Public Order Act (POA)’. In this case, the complainants challenged the constitutionality of certain provisions of the POA Chapter 104 of the Laws of Zambia (now Chapter 113), especially section 5 (4).

The challenge also focused on fundamental freedoms and rights guaranteed by Articles 20 (freedom of expression) and 21 (freedom of assembly) of the republican Constitution.

The petitioners also challenged the exemption of certain office-holders from obtaining a permit whenever they needed to gather.