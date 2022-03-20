A British Airways (BA) flight experienced technical difficulties with its landing gear on arrival at Cape Town International Airport only days after flights were grounded amid safety concerns.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had on Wednesday 23rd March lifted its suspension on Comair, which operates the local British Airways and low-cost carrier Kulula.com.

The SACAA suspended Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on 12th March over safety-related issues, and was initially meant to last for 24 hours. The next day, however, British Airways and Kulula flights were indefinitely suspended.

On Saturday, BA6324 flight had trouble landing in Cape Town after experiencing “a landing gear warning indication”, said BA in a statement.

The plane was travelling from Gqeberha.

“We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication on BA6324 on final approach from Gqeberha [PLZ] to Cape Town International Airport [CPT], the pilot performed standard safety checks, and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing was carried out,” the statement added.

The same aircraft experienced landing gear difficulties in February.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika following the incident, aviation analyst Puthego Mojapelo said the malfunction was concerning considering that Comair just regained its operating licence.

Mojapelo explained that Comair would need to file a report to SACAA on why the flight could not land.

“I’m sure CAA is going to investigate what happened there. They obviously need to give a clarification as to how come this [incident] happened and why it happened,” he said.

Source: The Citizen , News 24