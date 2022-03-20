9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

British Airways flight experiences technical difficulties landing in Cape Town 2 days after suspension lift

By editor
53 views
0
Economy British Airways flight experiences technical difficulties landing in Cape Town 2 days...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A British Airways (BA) flight experienced technical difficulties with its landing gear on arrival at Cape Town International Airport only days after flights were grounded amid safety concerns.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had on Wednesday 23rd March lifted its suspension on Comair, which operates the local British Airways and low-cost carrier Kulula.com.

The SACAA suspended Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on 12th March over safety-related issues, and was initially meant to last for 24 hours. The next day, however, British Airways and Kulula flights were indefinitely suspended.

On Saturday, BA6324 flight had trouble landing in Cape Town after experiencing “a landing gear warning indication”, said BA in a statement.

The plane was travelling from Gqeberha.

“We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication on BA6324 on final approach from Gqeberha [PLZ] to Cape Town International Airport [CPT], the pilot performed standard safety checks, and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing was carried out,” the statement added.

The same aircraft experienced landing gear difficulties in February.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika following the incident, aviation analyst Puthego Mojapelo said the malfunction was concerning considering that Comair just regained its operating licence.

Mojapelo explained that Comair would need to file a report to SACAA on why the flight could not land.

“I’m sure CAA is going to investigate what happened there. They obviously need to give a clarification as to how come this [incident] happened and why it happened,” he said.

Source: The Citizen , News 24

Previous articleMampi collaborates with T-sean on ‘Chilailai’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Economyeditor - 0

British Airways flight experiences technical difficulties landing in Cape Town 2 days after suspension lift

A British Airways (BA) flight experienced technical difficulties with its landing gear on arrival at Cape Town International Airport...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is a need to quickly address the chaos at the Black Mountain

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Copperbelt based good governance activist Peter Mulenga is calling for peace and harmony to prevail as cooperatives and hand-pickers operate at the Kitwe mineral...
Read more

There is currently a short supply of dollars in Zambia-BOZ Chief

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya has acknowledged that there is currently a short supply of dollars in the country. In an interview Dr. Kalyalya...
Read more

Science, technology, innovation key to technological development-Mulenga

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, says the government recognises the important role science, technology and innovation plays in the development of...
Read more

EIZ advises ‘black mountain miners’ to observe safety rules

Economy editor - 2
The Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) has been applauded for empowering the local people to conduct mining activities at the black mountain in Kitwe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.