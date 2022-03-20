9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Sports
Chaiwa Reflects on Chipolopolo Debut

Shamuel Academy defender Miguel Chaiwa says he is excited to have achieved his dream of playing for Chipolopolo.

Youngster Chaiwa made his full senior national team debut when Chipolopolo played against Iraq in Friday’s international friendly match in Baghdard.

Coach Aljosa Asanovic deployed Chaiwa as a defensive midfielder.

Speaking to FAZ Media, Chaiwa said he was pleased to be in the starting line up for Zambia who lost 3-1 to Iraq.

The defender said he had a opportunity to showcase his talent and to encourage his fellow young players.

Chaiwa revealed that Senior National Team players encouraged him a lot before and during the match against Iraq.

“It was exciting because it was a privilege for me to play for the National Team,” he said.

“I dreamed of playing for the National Team and I have achieved it. It was an opportunity for me to showcase my talent as usual,” Chaiwa said.

