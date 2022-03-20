Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo on Saturday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in east China’s Anhui Province.

Mr. Kakubo is the first Foreign Minister of a sub-Saharan African country to visit China since the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Wang hailed the traditional friendship between China and Zambia.

During the meeting, Mr. Wang said that the two sides should make persistent efforts to strengthen cooperation in traditional sectors, such as mineral development, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as modern agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

For his part, Mr. Kakubo thanked China for its firm support in the country’s fight against the pandemic adding that the vaccines provided by China have helped Zambia dramatically increase its vaccination rate from less than 3 percent to over 22 percent.

Mr. Kakubo said Zambia attaches great importance to the Zambia-China friendship and pledges to enhance pragmatic cooperation in all sectors.

“Zambia will continue to provide Chinese enterprises with a stable business environment and preferential tax policies,” Mr. Kakubo added.

The two sides agreed that the Tanzania-Zambia railway is a good example of the sincere friendship between China and Africa and vowed to make joint efforts in running the railway.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

Mr. Wang expounded China’s position on the issue.

Mr. Kakubo agreed that the conflict should be resolved through diplomatic negotiations and he expects China to continue to play a constructive role during the process towards peace.

He said China is willing to work with Zambia to strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges of governance experience, enhance mutual trust and expand practical cooperation in various fields.

Mr. Kakubo congratulated China on successfully hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and spoke highly of China’s long-term contribution to the development of the African continent and its adherence to principles and justice in international affairs.

He said that the traditional friendship between China and Zambia was created and nurtured by the leaders of the two countries for generations which is worth cherishing, inheriting and promoting.

“China-Zambia relations have become a benchmark for China-Africa friendship and a model for South-South cooperation. China supports Zambia’s independent choice of a development path that suits its national conditions, and is willing to strengthen strategic communication between the two sides, deepen the exchange of experience in state governance and administration, enhance mutual trust between the two sides, and expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields,” he said.

Mr. Wang Yi said that since last year, bilateral trade between China and Zambia has grown against the trend, and key projects have continued to be put into operation.

He said China welcomes more high-quality products from Zambia to enter the Chinese market, supports more Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Zambia, and contributes to the independent development and industrialization of Zambia’s economy.

Mr. Wang Yo hoped that Zambia will create a good business environment for Chinese enterprises.

He said China will continue to provide support within its capacity for Zambia’s economic and social development, continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines according to Zambia’s needs, and strengthen cooperation in medical care and people’s livelihood.

