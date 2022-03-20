Nkana stayed in the hunt for a FAZ Super League top four finish while Zanaco finally won their first group game in the CAF Confederation Cup.



=NKANA DRAW WITH GBFC

Nkana crawled from one-down to finish 1-1 with Green Buffaloes away at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Royd Alufonso put Buffaloes ahead in the 18th minute but it took Nkana until the 72nd minute to equalize through Jacob Ngulube to earn them the draw.

Buffaloes stay 5th on 39 points, Nkana are 4th on 41 points and are fourteen points behind leaders Red Arrows with seven games left to play.

Third placed Green Eagles are tied on 47 points with Zesco United.



ZANACO BEAT SFAXIEN

Across the city of Lusaka on the same day at National Heroes Stadium, Zanaco ended their four-match losing start in the CAF Confederation Cup Group A following a 1-0 home win over CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Midfielder Boyd Musonda’s long-range effort finally handed bottom of the log Zanaco their first three points of the league phase.

Meanwhile, the result also eliminated the record three-time CAF Confederation Cup winners who are third on 4 points after losing their penultimate Group A fixture.

Sfaxien are five points behind second placed Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya who have qualified alongside Pyramids who have 10 points before their late Sunday night kickoff with two matches to spare.