A body of a 28 year old man who died after the vehicle he was travelling in plunged into Mutanda river in Kalumbila district has been retrieved.

North-western province deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga confirmed the development in media update statement.

In a statement obtained by ZANIS , Dr Mulenga said the deceased he identified as Clement Malota aged 28 was trapped in a Tipper truck that had plunged into the Mutanda river at Mutanda river bridge in an incident that occurred on 17 March, 2022 around 19:20 hours along Mutanda-Solwezi road.

“Involved was male Abraham Ilunga aged 32 of Kitwe’s Kawama area who whilst driving a motor vehicle Shackman Tipper truck registration number ADE 5772 with one male passenger on board, along the said road in the direction of west to east at an excessive speed hit into another motor vehicle Volvo truck and trailer registration number ABX 8287 and BAL 1841T which was being driven by male Chimbampa Emmanuel aged 38 of Lusaka’s 10 miles who was driving in the same direction and he also went to hit into another truck Sino Howo registration number AIB 8598 being driven by male Sitali Chasi aged 42 of Kitwe’s Uzakile,” he said.

In the process, the driver to the Shackman Tipper truck lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the Mutanda river and the male passenger identified as Clement Malota aged 28 of Kasempa got trapped in the vehicle thereby sustaining fatal injuries.

Dr Mulenga narrated that all the drivers escaped unhurt and the driver of the Shackman Tipper truck was to blame and was yet to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Road Transport and Safety Agency in conjunction with other stakeholders has been struggling to retrieve the truck from the river since yesterday until late afternoon today.