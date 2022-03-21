The government says it attaches great importance to the fight against piracy as the vice derails the development of the art industry in the country.

Speaking during the Partners Against Piracy Media awards ceremony in Lusaka today, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said the new dawn government is aware that for art to develop, there is need to protect content of various artistes in the country.

Mr. Chileshe said that piracy had a negative effect on government revenue adding that Journalists have a huge role to play in the fight against the scourge.

“The Media plays an important role in the fight against piracy. It helps educate the public about piracy and its effect on society by highlighting the dangers associated with selling stolen content. It also plays a critical role in fighting all form of piracy,” Mr. Kangwa said.

And speaking at the same event, National Arts Director Maanka Chimpindi said piracy had evolved in the digital era saying that it is important that people are educated about all forms of piracy through the media.

Mr. Chimpindi has since urged journalists to continue educating the public on the dangers of piracy if the fight is to be won.

10 Journalist were today awarded after they emerged victorious in various categories in the PAP Media challenge awards.

Meanwhile, Partners Against Piracy has unveiled its new logo. The unveiling of the new logo is part of the ongoing evolution and efforts to fight piracy. The new logo depicts pirated products as fake and always problematic.

Some of the Partners Against Piracy (PAP) incude Multichoice and PACRA among others.