Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo, has reiterated government’s call to observe Christian values and principles among community members through effective participation in God’s work.

Speaking when he graced the annual women fundraising ceremony at Nkana Baptist Church in Lufwanyama district yesterday, Mr. Matambo said President Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to the promotion of biblical faith and rich cultural heritage in the country.

He said it was therefore important for Christians to be united if they were to succeed in achieving the objective of enhancing their spiritual work.

The minister said the Nkana Baptist church is among many other religious organisations that have been consistent in improving the wellbeing of people through evangelism.

Mr. Matambo has since assured the church of continued government support towards its projects.

Meanwhile, Mr. Matambo, together with his entourage, donated about K15, 000 cash and pledged to buy 75 chairs for the church.

The minister was accompanied by some government provincial officers and Lufwanyama district officials.

Lufwanyama District Commissioner, Justin Mwalikwa and area Member of Parliament, Kenny Siachisumo, were also among those that accompanied Mr. Matambo.

And Nkana Baptist church congregation Reverend, Levis Chitalu commended the minister and his entourage for donating to the church.

Rev. Chitalu also said the church will endeavor to work with government in improving the welfare of people in society.