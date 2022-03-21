9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 21, 2022
General News
Updated:

UNZA Lecturers Thank Government for additional Schoolarships

University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union -(UNZALARU) has thanked the government for awarding additional loans to 2-thousand 7-hundred and 80 students at the University of Zambia.

UNZALARU General Secretary KELVIN MAMBWE says the new dawn administration has listened to the cry of the people and provided additional funding for more students to access University education.

Dr. MAMBWE says the move by government is commendable as it has never happened for such a big number to be given loans on appeal.

He told ZNBC news that going forward government should provide Student Loans based on vulnerability and not the point scored by a student.

Dr. MAMBWE said vulnerable students should be given the loans as long as they meet the criteria for entering the University.

Meanwhile Dr. MAMBWE has urged Management at UNZA to use the additional funding in from students loans to improve the work environment for the workers and learning environment for the learners.

He said management should also work at providing a pay rise following the additional funds from the government.

Yesterday, the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board awarded additional student loans to 2 thousand 7-hundred and 80 first year students at UNZA for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Board Senior Corporate Communications Officer CHISELWA KAWANDA said this entails that for the first time, over 5-thousand first year students have been awarded student loans at One university in one academic year.

Previous articleRemarks by Former President Edgar Lungu at RB’s Funeral “UnZambian”- UPND Alliance

