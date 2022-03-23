United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Constituency Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has charged that the levels of corruption and theft during the Patriotic Front (PF) Government in office was shocking and disgusting.

Mr. Kangombe was reacting to the recent recovery of 31 abandoned luxury vehicles by the joint investigation team led by the Anti Corruption Commission.

The vehicles in question were found at a private property in Makeni area in Lusaka.

In a media statement, Mr. Kangombe said the PF and their supporters were stealing and engaging in corrupt practices for fun.

The Anti Corruption Commission on Monday arrested Patriotic Front acting President Given Lubinda for corruption involving $532,000.

A number of Patriotic Front members are under arrest facing corruption and criminal charges.

Not long ago the Anti-corruption Commission(ACC) arrested and charged Margaret Chisela also known as Faith Musonda for being in possession of K65 Million, $57,000 and a house, property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Faith Musonda surrendered the properties to the state in exchange for her freedom.

Mr. Kangombe alleged that the Patriotic Front is a criminal organisation full of corrupt, greedy and arrogant criminals who have no heart for the people of Zambia.

He questioned why and how people could purchase expensive vehicles and later abandon them.

“The Patriotic Front is a criminal organisation full of corrupt, greedy and arrogant criminals who have no heart for the people. The Levels of corruption and theft involving Patriotic Front members is very alarming and disgusting at the same time. Imagine you steal public resources and purchase vehicles which you later abandon? It’s like they were stealing for fun,” said Mr. Kangombe.

The lawmaker warned PF officials against arrogance and stubbornness as they are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Kangombe also predicted more arrests relating to theft and corruption in the country.

“You can’t have a political party where everyone is facing corruption and criminal cases. The acting President Lubinda is under arrest for corruption, the two secretary generals Davis Chaka and Mumbi Phiri are facing attempted and Murder charges respectively. Everyone including ward officials are under investigation, no doubt this is a criminal organisation. Typical of any thief, we have seen high levels of arrogance and stubbornness from PF who are even daring investigative wings but their days are numbered. The law will soon catch up with them,” Mr. Kangombe added.

The Sesheke Member of Parliament has since appealed to law enforcement agencies to make sure that cases involving corruption are disposed of in a shortest time possible.

Mr. Kangombe said the people of Zambia want stolen resources recovered urgently.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The public want stolen resources recovered as soon as possible so that we can provide social basic needs to our people like bursaries for students and clean drinking water,” Mr. Kangombe said.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed to journalists in Lusaka the discovery of vehicles and added that there were several other vehicles which the Joint Investigative Team had seized.

The vehicles are believed to be proceeds of crime.

Sources told News Diggers that acting on a tip; the investigative wings searched a private property in Makeni and found 31 vehicles of different makes.