President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to build up bilateral relations between Zambia and Uganda.

President Hichilema said Zambia and Uganda have continued to grow their mutual relations from strength to strength in various sectors of the economy.

He said Zambia now is positioning itself to further explore other areas of cooperation with Uganda such as in agriculture.

The Head of State noted that this is in view of the various achievements that Uganda has scored in its agriculture industry.

Mr. Hichilema said with continued reports of conflicts in other countries, the demand for food will increase hence the need for countries like Zambia and Uganda with potential in agriculture to grow more food and assist others.

“We admire Uganda’s strides in the agriculture sector, some of the gains made are important to us, and will ensure that agriculture takes position in the country because we have resource empowerment as you know the world needs more food, with wars rising around now, more people need to be supported,” he said.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema was speaking in Lusaka yesterday, when out-going Ugandan High Commissioner to Zambia Richard Kabongero paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

He said he and his counterpart Yoweri Museveni had a fruitful conversation when they talked just after the 2021 general elections, adding that a number of things were discussed.

On the invitation for him to visit that country, President Hichilema said he was gratified by the invitation, noting that a competent team from Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation were handling the matter.

And out-Going Ugandan High Commissioner to Zambia Richard Kabongero has praised Zambia for the continued bilateral existing between the two countries dating back as far as the independence era.

Mr. Kabongero disclosed that the Ugandan community in Zambia is the largest outside East Africa, adding that many Ugandans have continued to invest in and come to Zambia to access different services, especially education.

“I have been accredited to Zambia for the past four years, Zambia has become my home we share a lot between Zambia and Uganda, your Excellency the Ugandan community in Zambia is the largest outside East Africa, we have Ugandan who have invested in a lot of sectors while others are accessing education,” He said.

He also congratulated the people of Zambia for successfully holding the general elections and the peace transition of power from the Patriotic Front to the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Mr. Kabongero said Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has since invited President Hichilema to undertake a visit to that country so that the two leaders can share notes.

He further offered President’s Yoweri Museveni and people of Uganda’s condolences to the government and people of Zambia on the passing of former president Rupiah Banda.