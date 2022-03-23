Seven junior golfers from Nkana Golf Club Junior Academy have been selected to represent Zambia at the All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge tournament in Egypt this month-end.

The boys and girls, drawn mostly from Kitwe’s Kandabwe Township, will fly out of the country on Thursday, 24th March 2022 for the prestigious junior team event to be hosted at the Palm Hills Golf Course in Cairo, Egypt from 28th March to 1st April1, 2022.

The seven Nkana Golf Club Junior Academy players will make Zambia National Team at the tournament.

They were selected after a two-day 36-Holes Qualifying Rounds Competition held at Nkana Golf Club involving junior players from Lusaka, Chainama, Chilanga, Mazabuka, Ndola, Nchanga and Nkana Golf Clubs.

Nkana’s Leonard Chibwe (16), Gilbert Chalwe (18) Amir Jerson (15) and Michael Chuma (16) emerged first, second, third and fourth, respectively, during the Qualifying Rounds in the boys competition, while Annie Nsama, Gracious Mwenda and Bibian Ngosa all aged 17, were the girls’ first, second and third ranked, respectively.

The academy is supported by Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

The academy formed in 2015 has more than 150 junior golfers from various communities in Kitwe with majority of them coming from Kandabwe Township and more than half of whom are now able to play at a competitive level.

Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Charles Sakanya is excited that some junior golfers are being supported by the mining firm in sports and education.

“Our vision in setting up the Junior Golfers Academy was to target predominantly disadvantaged children in the neighbouring under-serviced communities of Kitwe such as Kandabwe. This Academy gives these children an opportunity to engage in the sport of golf and at the same time get an education. So, go out there our boys and girls and conquer the Continent,” Sakanya said.

The junior golfers are supported with golfing requirements such as equipment, their educational needs.