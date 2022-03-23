Zambia Airways Board Chairperson man Bonaventure Mutale says the airline intends to launch their first ever African regional flight in Johannesburg in the next eight to ten weeks.

This came to light at Solwezi airport today during the launch of Zambia Airways new route from Lusaka to Solwezi.

“Zambia Airways has promised this country to be the captain of success in realizing efficient air transport industry that this country deserves”, Mr. Mutale said.

He said the airline plans to extend its services to other provincial centers such as Mansa, Luapula, Kasama and Mongu in due course.

“I would also like to confirm that until scheduled flights are launched in these provincial centers, Zambia Airways will be operating special flights to all parts of the country,” Mr. Mutale said.

He also stated the airline will avail special flights to the Kusefya Pan’gwena, Umutomboko and Likumbi lya Mize traditional ceremonies as they did for the Nc’wala in a bid to promote culture.

Gracing the launch, Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali said the new route will act as a driver for the growth of the region.

Mr. Tayali said the extension to Solwezi marks an important validation of government’s belief in Public-Private Partnership.

“The expansion to Solwezi marks an important validation of the new dawn government’s belief in, and use of Public-Private Partnership to deliver infrastructure and public services,” he said.

Mr. Tayali said through the partnership with the Ethiopian Airlines Group, the country is synergizing to tap on the business model that helped Ethiopian Airlines to be in the top five of world airlines.

The Minister highlighted the huge and untapped potential the country has in the aviation sector as it is naturally situated to be an aviation hub.

“The new dawn government has a strong belief that the new Zambia Airways plays a significant role in the process of enabling Zambia to be the aviation hub of the region and beyond,” Mr. Tayali said.

Meanwhile, North-western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu said the coming of the flight is great news as it will create jobs and boost the economic activities for the local people.

Mr. Lihefu has since appealed to the management of the airline to consider local people as first priority for job opportunities.