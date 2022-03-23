Zesco United face a huge psychological test in their defence of the FAZ Super League title on Thursday when they seek their first win over Green Eagles in the two teams third and final meeting this season.

The defending FAZ super League champions visit Eagles in a Week 27 fixture in Choma after suffering two competitive defeats to their hosts this season.

Eagles beat Zesco 2-0 in the league away in Ndola last November and later eliminated them from the 2022 ABSA Cup quarterfinals on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw a couple of weeks ago at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The situation in Thursday match is even more difficult for Zesco.

Zesco and second,Eagles are third and both sides are tied on 47 points and are eight points behind Red Arrows with six games to go after Thursdays fixture.

The reward at fulltime in Choma is not debatable but the pressure is squarely on the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Zesco are at full strength but will be without midfielder Kelvin Mubanga and defender Shemmy Mayembe who are both away on Chipolopolo duty.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 27

23/03/2022

Prison Leopards 1-Indeni 1

Buildcon 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

24/03/2022

Green Eagles-Zesco United

Power Dynamos-Red Arrows

Forest Rangers-Chambishi

WEEK 28

Green Buffaloes-Kafue Celtic

26/03/2022

Nkana-Konkola Blades

27/03/2022

Zanaco-Nkwazi

30/03/2022

WEEK 27

Konkola Blades-Kansanshi Dynamos

WEEK 28

Zesco United-Prison Leopards