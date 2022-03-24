Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo has declared Cairo and Chachacha roads as no go areas for street vendors.

Mr Nkombo says the council has only designated Lumumba and Freedom way as areas where street vending is allowed.

Speaking to a local radio station, Mr Nkombo said that it has been noted that these vendors are not only selling merchandise such as clothes, but have also started cooking on the island of Cairo road and selling things such as beans and kapenta which he says is not right.

Mr Nkombo has since advised vendors to stick to designated areas, adding that there are enough trading spaces in the Soweto market.

Mr Nkombo added that those citizens complaining of how dirty the city has become also have a role to play by stopping buying from vendors and buying from markets.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkombo has said that that data capture on social and economic empowerment in the informal sector is key to the development of the Country.

Mr Nkombo said that both the funeral policy and the data capturing programme are key to improving the livelihood and profitability of the informal sector which will result in national development.

He noted that the policy has been developed to benefit all informal business owners and will cut across race, tribe, language, region, political, religious, colour, creed, gender or social status identity in our society.

Mr Nkumbo stated that the informal sector makes up a significant component of the national economy with over 80 percent of employed labour in Zambia in the informal sector.

He noted that this is characterized by low incomes, high poverty levels, absence of unionism, and lack of social security, with the inability to access social security posing vulnerability and social exclusion in the event of old age.

The Minister was speaking at the official launch of the Zambia National Maketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA ) funeral policy and the countrywide roll-out in Lusaka today .

The association also signed a memorandum of understanding with five other companies in Lusaka today

He noted that the launch of the policy is a landmark that has the potential to enhance the sustainability of the business fraternity of marketeers, small scale farmers, and other traders as they align to the new dawn government policy of social and economic empowerment for all in our country.

“The Funeral Policy and data capture of marketeers is in line with government’s policy to restore economic growth and safe-guard livelihoods amid growing confidence in economic stability and growth under the new dawn government, which is expected to result in increased incomes for our marketeers, traders and smallholder farmers,” He stated.

Mr Nkombo said that it is imperative to sensitise marketers on the importance of social cover for themselves and their family members which includes funeral policy.

“I implore ZANAMACA to be self-sufficient in all aspects as they embark on this project, including patriotism and allegiance to the government of the day.” He said.

Mr Nkombo stated that social security is a human right as enshrined in the universal declaration of human rights ,and the international convention on economic, social and cultural rights..

He stated that despite these achievements, insurance and funeral policies are generally misunderstood as impositions on income that can only be afforded by affluent businessmen and not the resource-limited marketeers, traders and smallholder farmers.

He urged the association and its membership to utilise the funeral policy as well as access the insurance cover as a financial stronghold to fall back on should anything happen to them, their spouses or families.

Liberty Insurance Manager, Mark Gobie said that the company created the insurance products that will save the interest of the marketers across the country.

Mr Gobie added that the company is also looking forward to developing more products for the marketeers not only the funeral insurance but it is also about saving and creating wealth for all the marketeers across the country.

“We want to design product solutions that will benefit and make it easier for the marketeers and our customers to understand the insurance policy themselves, we will also sensitize them on how the product works and meet their needs., “he said.

And speaking earlier ZANAMCA president, Mupila Kameya said that a total population of marketeers and other traders that include small scale and cross border entrepreneurs currently stands at 3.8 million.

Mr kameya said this is a constituency that plays a major role in the transformation of the country’s social and economic sectors