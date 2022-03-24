9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Updated:

Perceived drug shortage in the country under control-President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says there is a mismatch between what has been reported and what is prevailing on the ground concerning the perceived drug shortage in the country.

President Hichilema said the engagements he has had with the Ministry and the Health directors in all the ten provinces in the country have revealed that the situation is under control and that funding for the sector is being consistently delivered to the provinces.

“There appears to be a mismatch between what is being said and what is actually on the ground. Why do I say so, we were able to engage with the Provincial Medical Officers in the ten provinces who gave us the situation on the ground so hopefully the publicity of the Ministry should pick it up and communicate what is prevailing on the ground” he said

The Head of State revealed this to journalists after holding a closed door meeting with the Ministry of Health officials led by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka today.

He further disclosed that the recruitment of medical staff is another issue under discussion in the meeting and has assured that all issues affecting the process have been dealt with to ensure that the right staff are employed to improve service delivery in the country.

President Hichilema further advised that his government is working tirelessly to correct all the anomalies left by the past regime, which includes payments to suppliers.

He said the visit to the Ministry of Health will be followed by similar visits to other Ministries as a means for the president to work together with all Ministries and ensure improved service delivery to all the Ministries.

“This should be normal going forward. Today you will see us at health ministries, tomorrow I might be at lands or another Ministry. Because the President’s office is not State House. The President is a servant working with Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and yourselves to ensure that we improve service delivery to the people of Zambia” he said.

Meanwhile a visit by ZANIS crew to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency ZAMMSA found that the agency has received and was dispatching various medical supplies to the various provinces.

President Hichilema being Welcomed at Ministry of Health headquarters by Ministry of Health Sylvia Masebo
President Hichilema holding a closed door meeting with the Ministry of Health officials led by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka
President Hichilema holding a closed door meeting with the Ministry of Health officials led by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka
President Hichilema with Ministry of Health Leadership led by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo

