Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Down Congo-Brazzaville

Chipolopolo dispatched Congo-Brazzaville to a convincing 3-1 defeat in their opening game of the Antalya Cup friendly tournament in Turkey on Friday.

Zambia dominated Congo after a shaky start early in the 6th minute after they were saved by the post when Benni Makouana saw his shot hit the post and cleared following some miscommunication between goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and new boy Aime Mabikla.

The match also saw Mabika of USA MLS club Inter Miami and Scotland second division side Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda impress in central defence on their debut.

Zambia took the lead in the 18th minute through captain Enock Mwepu who converted a penalty that Lameck Banda had won after he was fouled by Bradley Mazikou.

Chipolopolo extended their lead in the 24th minute through Kilngs Kangwa who finished off a sweeping move he had started that involved a Clatous Chama cheeky backheel pass to Enock Mwepu who supplied the final assist to the midfielder of Russian club Arsenal-Tula.

But Congo cut Zambia’s lead in the 32nd minute when Guy Mbenza converted a penalty after Roderick Kabwe had fouled Prince Ibrana.

That is how the two sides went into the break and the third goal was special in the 63rd minute when Musonda scored his debut goal to seal a dream start in a Zambia shirt.

Musonda punished Congo for some poor marking when he tapped in the ball on the far right post after latching on to a long-range free kick on the left side of the pitch from Kabwe.

Chipolopolo were not really bothered by Congo and dominated possession even in their own half well into the final whistle.

Zambia are back in action this Sunday against Benin at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo’s win comes after coach Aljosa Asanovic began his reign with a 3-1 away loss to Iraq in Baghdad on March 18.

