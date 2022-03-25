The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has assured that ongoing geo-political between Russian and Ukraine will not affect the supply of wheat and wheat products in the country as Zambia produces sufficient corn to meet the demand.

And ZNFU has reiterated its call to government to maintain the ban on the importation of agricultural products such as onion and processed potatoes.

Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba says the union will work closely with government to ensure sustained and stable prices of wheat products in view of happenings in Ukraine which is a major supplier of wheat for most African countries.

He was speaking in Choma yesterday during a farmer’s engagement meeting.

Mr. Zimba explained that most farmers in the country have embraced crop diversification and that a good number of farmers are already involved wheat production, giving the country comparative advantage.

And Mr. Zimba has appealed to government to sustain the ban on importation agricultural products such as onions, potatoes and powdered milk whose production is sufficient to meet the country’s local demand.

He has noted that such a ban would facilitate increased production among local farmers and thereby creating opportunities for the agricultural sector to thrive.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Managing Director Jacob Chisenga says agro dealers will continue supporting government efforts to grow the agriculture sector through supply of climate smart agricultural inputs.

Mr. Chisenga has commended government for creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.