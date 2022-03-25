9.5 C
We are re-organizing to cut down middlemen and lower the cost of equipment and drugs-Masebo

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has said that the government has enough resources for procurement of drugs and equipment for health facilities as it was included in this year’s budget.

Speaking in a phone in Mufulira, Ms Masebo said that the only challenge the Ministry has been facing is a reorganization of systems to cut down the middlemen and lower the cost of equipment and drugs to a reasonable price.

“We want to ensure that Zambians participate in the business that deals with the health sector, that is why the instruction am giving to my ministry is to ensure that 30 per cent of all contracts in the ministry must be reserved for Zambians,” she said.

“The other 70 per cent that is where Zambians are free to participate with other people,” she added.

Ms Masebo said persons with disabilities, women, and youths will be included in the 30 per cent that has been reserved for Zambians.

Ms Masebo also said that government will this year embark on the construction of health facilities countrywide in order to enable patients to access health services close to them.

Ms Masebo said the New Dawn government is committed to reducing both communicable and non-communicable diseases in the country.

She said the government wants to improve citizens’ access to health services, and will this year construct more health facilities.

