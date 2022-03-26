9.5 C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Chipepo Has Faith Power Dynamos Can Secure CAF Qualification

Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo is not under pressure to qualify his side for CAF club competitions.

With six matches officially remaining before the close of the FAZ Super Division season, Chipepo’s Power are placed sixth on the table with 39 points.

Power are just two points away from the top four.

In an interview, Chipepo said finishing in the top four would be a bonus for Power.

“We are not into hunting for the top four. Remember when we came here we were told to make sure that we survive relegation,” Chipepo told reporters at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Power were in the bottom four when Chipepo was hired to lead the team last October.

“Now we have survived relegation, we have given hope to people that we can play continental football.”

“Obviously as coaches we are also looking forward to making sure that we finish in the top four. If we finish in the top four that will be a bonus,” Chipepo said.

Previous articleMortuary Research Data shows Zambia under reported COVID deaths

