Registered Nurses will be the largest group of health workers that will employed in the last Ministry of Health recruitment exercise.

On Friday, the Civil Service Commission published details of the number of slots, duty stations, and qualifications needed to fill up the 11,270 positions in the Ministry of Health.

With 3,260 slots, Registered Nurses form the bulk of the recruits to be engaged by the Ministry of Health out of 11,270.

510 Junior Resident Medical Officers will be recruited from a back long of over 800 leaving about 290 trained doctors without jobs.

There will be 214 Cleaners, 148 General Workers and 44 Mortuary Attendants to be recruited.

147 Drivers will be added to the MoH Payroll.

And the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia says it will engage the Ministry of Health to ensure that doctors who will not be employed during the recruitment exercise are given an opportunity to do their two-year internship without any hurdles.

Association President Dr Brian Sampa says the 510 spaces allocated for medical doctors is a good number given that government is also employing other cadres of health personnel.

Dr Sampa is happy that government has allocated more than 80 per cent out of the 800 unemployed doctors.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health through the Civil Service Commission released the advert for the recruitment of the 11,276 health workers in both the Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail Newspapers.

The advert which will run up to April 1st, 2022 has vacancies for Biomedical Scientists, Clinical Officers both General and Psychiatry, Community Health Assistants, Data Entry Clerk, Environmental Health Technologists and Junior Resident Medical Officers interns.

Others include Dental Assistants, Dental Surgeon Intern, Dental Technologists, Dental Therapists, Medical Equipment Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Medical Licentiates, Medical Records Clerk, Nutrition Technologists, Nutritionists and Pharmacists.

The recruitment will benefit all the 116 districts countrywide and candidates are therefore advised to only apply to one District or Province.

President Hakainde Hichilema when he visited the Ministry of Health, emphasised that Government jobs are for everyone and advised the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Health not to employ only those related to the Permanent Secretary, the Minister, and Secretary to Cabinet or the President.

And Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says the Ministry will allow part of March 2022 to run the advert and part of April 2022 to conduct the recruitment process.

“This therefore means that treasury authority will be effective 1st of May 2022. It is my sincere hope that following the guidance from cabinet we can now have all the Members of Parliament rally behind this national process,” she said.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday morning, Ms. Masebo stated that the numbers 11, 276 may in the process reduce back to 11, 200 or even go beyond should opportunity allow.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health indicated that the recruitment of health workers by government will go on for the next three years.

“The other point that is important for members to note is that the programme of recruitment by the UPND new dawn administration is not a one year event, but that it is a programme that will run for the next three years,” she noted.

The Minister hoped that in the next three years, things will get even better because 11, 200 plus is not sufficient to cover all the numbers of health workers that are needed countrywide.

“Currently the Ministry of Health approved structure stands at 139, 590 yet the positions that are approved and are been funded, which are on our payroll are at 63, 838, which is basically 46 percent of the approved structure,” the Minister explained.

Ms. Masebo has since called on Members of Parliament to help in ensuring that people at grassroots level from their respective constituencies are made aware of the recruitment advert which is only running for a few days.

“Let me place on record that the advert that we have since advertised today is also by way of ensuring that MPs have the actual advert and hopefully they can circulate to their constituencies immediately because the period for receiving applications is very short,” she stressed.

“It’s only seven days which is one week. And you know one week for rural areas is very difficult. So you Members of Parliament both on the right and the left help us, help your people, avoid just politicking, let’s work together so that this process can be carried out well,” The Minister added.

Ms. Masebo further advised against multiple applications saying that it will lead to Automatic disqualification.

The Ministry of Health Headquarters, hospitals and other health facilities will not receive any application letters.

Applications earlier submitted to the Ministry of Health, Hospitals and other health facilities will not be considered according to the advert.

Applicants for Junior Resident Medical Officers (Interns), Dental Surgeons, (Interns) and Pharmacists including Pharmacists Interns must address their applications to the Provincial Health Director and a copy to the Provincial Permanent Secretary.