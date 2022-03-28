President Hakainde Hichilema has led several people in eulogizing iconic medical practitioner Professor Lupando Munkonge.

Prof. Munkonge died on Saturday in Lusaka aged 85. He had been practising as a Medical Doctor since 1970. Prof. Munkonge was the co-founder of Lusaka’s Apex Medical University.

Professor Mary Ngoma, the council chairperson of Apex Medical University Council, officially announced Prof. Munkonge’s death in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has received the passing away of Prof. Munkonge with sadness and sorrow.

President Hichilema acknowledged that Prof. Munkonge is credited for having significantly contributed to the growth of Zambia’s Healthcare industry as a scholar, surgical specialist and administrator.

The Head of State has conveyed his condolences to his family and the entire medical fraternity on the death of Prof. Munkonge.

“Fellow citizens, we received the news of the passing of Professor Lupando Munkonge with great sadness and sorrow. Professor Munkonge is greatly credited for having significantly contributed to the growth of Zambia’s Healthcare industry as a scholar, surgical specialist and administrator. We convey our deepest condolences to his family and the entire medical fraternity on this untimely death. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” President Hichilema posted on his official facebook page.

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) says Prof. Munkonge will be remembered for his contribution to the health sector as a renowned Specialist Surgeon who made use of every opportunity to improve his knowledge of Medicine in order to mentor other health practitioners at both national and global levels.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda stated that Prof. Munkonge also diligently served as the Chairman of the then Medical Council of Zambia (MCZ) and the Examination Council of Health Sciences (ECOHS).

“The Management and Staff of the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) wishes to express its condolences to the family, medical fraternity and the entire nation on the death of Professor Lupando Munkonge. The Late Prof. Munkonge qualified as Medical Doctor from the University of Greifswald in Germany on 18th December, 1970 before proceeding to the University Teaching Hospital in 1971 as a Junior House Officer in the Departments of Surgery and Medicine. The late Prof. Munkonge was first licensed to practice as a Medical Doctor in Germany on 9th September, 1970,” Mr. Musonda wrote in a media statement.

“HPCZ will remember the Late Prof. Munkonge for his contribution to the health sector as a renowned Specialist Surgeon who made use of every opportunity to improve his knowledge of Medicine in order to mentor other health practitioners at both national and global levels. He also diligently served as the Chairman of the then Medical Council of Zambia (MCZ) and the Examination Council of Health Sciences (ECOHS).May God comfort the Munkonge family during this difficult time,” Mr. Musonda added.

Immediate past Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has also paid tribute to Prof. Munkonge.

Dr. Chanda, a Medical Doctor himself, has described Prof. Munkonge as a man with a great sense of humour who simplified surgery.

“I’m greatly saddened to learn of the death of Professor Lupando Munkonge, my former General Surgery lecturer and Consultant at UNZA Medical School, Ridgeway Campus (1996-98) and University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Prof Munkonge also previously served as Dean of School of Medicine, UNZA, he is also the founder and proprietor of Hilltop Hospital in Lusaka and Ndola, and a co-founder and Vice Chancellor of the private Apex Medical University,” Dr. Chanda said.

“This was a man with a great sense of humour who simplified Surgery. It’s just about 1 year and 8 months ago when we lost his son and my friend Hon. Mwenya Munkonge, former Lukashya MP,” Dr. Chanda added.

Lawyer and Lukashya Member of Parliament George Chisanga has recounted Prof. Munkonge’s contribution to the Bemba Royal Establishment and to the entire nation.

“To the Republic of Zambia he was the renowned Professor of Medical Sciences, the Dean of the University of Zambia, the Medical Entrepreneur for Hilltop Hospitals and the pioneer of the first private Medical University Apex University. To us in Lukashya he was a Royal, a parent, an elder, a respected advisor, a mentor and a man given to the pursuit of Excellency. We mourn the passing of the patriarch Professor Lupando Munkonge. Thank you for being of service to your family, to the Bemba Royal Establishment, to the Republic of Zambia and the world beyond,” Mr. Chisanga stated.

Prof. Munkonge is well known for having headed the only medical school as Dean of the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus and successfully led teams during complex surgeries such as the separation of Siamese twins on Zambian soils.

Most of the senior doctors currently practicing have gone through his lecturing and medical leadership days at UNZA.

He was also famous for being among the first Zambians to open a private hospital (Hilltop) and was among the first to open a private medical school (Apex medical university).

As Dean of the UNZA Medical school, he led the school of Medicine and its academic staff to produce high quality doctors, some of whom have gone ahead to become renown global and regional citizens.

The funeral gathering is at House Number 16 Chita Road in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

A book of condolences is open at the funeral house for mourners to sign.