Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT THE DPP HAS BEEN SENT ON FORCED LEAVE

Government wishes to dismiss, as untrue and unfounded, a story circulating on social media platforms that Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has sent the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ms. Lillian Siyuni on forced leave.

This is a Government of laws which conducts governance issues in an orderly and procedural manner.

The Republican Constitution provides procedure for removal from office of the DPP. Members of the public are, therefore, urged to ignore the story as it is false.

Government urges those posting such falsehoods to read the provisions of the Constitution before concocting such falsehoods.

Further, Government wishes to remind people in the habit of posting falsehoods on social media that it is a crime to do so and punishable by law.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

28th March, 2022