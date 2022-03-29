9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government’s plan to take the Access to Information Bill to 10 provinces for fine tuning opposed

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Government's plan to take the Access to Information Bill to 10 provinces...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Stakeholders have disapproved the government’s resolve to subject the Access to Information (ATI) Bill to further scrutiny following a stakeholder consultative and validation meeting that was held last month.

The Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has said that in as much as it values consultative processes, it is of the view that the ATI Bill has already undergone enough scrutiny over the past 21-years.

MISA Zambia Chairperson, Father Barnabas Simatende said that the announcement by Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga that the Bill will be taken for further consultative processes across the ten provinces will only delay the process of enacting the bill into law

Fr Simatende has told the local radio station QFM in an interview that the move has the potential to stall the process further as the case has been with successive governments over the last twenty years.

And in a separate interview, Media Liaison Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma said that government needs to give a clear roadmap on how it intends to conduct the stakeholder consultative processes in all ten provinces so that stakeholders can monitor the progress thoroughly.

Mr Ngoma said that there is no need to extend the consultative process because the bill has already been fine-tuned with input from stakeholders.

Mr Ngoma said that he fears that with the recent turn of events, the bill cannot be tabled in the current sitting of Parliament and chances are high that it might not be tabled anytime soon.

Previous articleDirector of Public Prosecutions has not been sent on Leave-Information Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government’s plan to take the Access to Information Bill to 10 provinces for fine tuning opposed

Stakeholders have disapproved the government’s resolve to subject the Access to Information (ATI) Bill to further scrutiny following a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Musa Mwenya, Laura Miti and Fr Chikoya get presidential appointments

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former Attorney General Musa Mwenye as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to Parliamentary ratification. President Hichilema has also...
Read more

Msoni complains of being sidelined in the UPND Alliance

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
All People’s Congress president Nason Msoni has cried foul that some UPND Alliance partners are being sidelined by the ruling UPND. Mr Msoni, whose party...
Read more

Consider re-introducing subsidies on fuel, Government told

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has called on government to consider reintroducing subsidies on fuel in order to avert the possible increase...
Read more

Government committed to creating conditions to spur digital revolution

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The government says it is working hard to create conditions that will spur a digital revolution in the country and transform the economy into...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.